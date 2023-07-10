Despite being called the 'Chosen One' by none other than ex-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself, it took 11 years since his main roster debut for Drew McIntyre to become WWE Champion. Booker T shed some light on the RAW Superstar's reign.

Between June 2014 to April 2017, he spend time away from the Stamford-based promotion to reinvent himself. After experiencing a career resurgence upon return, The Scotsman scratched and clawed his way up the ladder. By 2020, he became the top guy of WWE.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Booker T had some comments regarding Drew McIntyre's run with the company's top prize for a nearly a full year during the ThunderDome Era. When asked by a fan whether the latter was a "bland champion," Booker T stated:

"I think Drew has done what he possibly could with what he got to work with," Booker T began. "It's really really hard to do it through that camera lens only." [22:48 onwards]

The legend feels the ball got dropped to McIntyre's hands at the wrong time. The crowd was rallying behind The Scotsman right before the pandemic hit. With no overseas shows or live events, Booker T stated that it just made things difficult for both fans and the 38-year-old himself to "have fun" with the reign:

"That right there has taken a lot away from Drew McIntyre's title run."

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle No other WWE Champion had to endure the complete unknown Drew McIntyre was thrust into upon winning his first WWE Title.



He was a strong Champion who carried his position with pride and great dignity. He delivered when others would have faltered.



One day he'll win it again. No other WWE Champion had to endure the complete unknown Drew McIntyre was thrust into upon winning his first WWE Title.He was a strong Champion who carried his position with pride and great dignity. He delivered when others would have faltered.One day he'll win it again. https://t.co/dr2M7Apo6K

Drew McIntyre recently returned to television in London, and ignited a fuming rivalry with Gunther.

The Scottish Warrior looked to capture the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39, the first title he ever held in the Stamford-based promotion. Now, he's back with a vengeance.

Drew McIntyre will compete in his first match in over three months on WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW is scheduled to air live from the Keybank Center, Buffalo, New York. The company has already announced the in-ring return of Drew McIntyre ahead of the show.

The former WWE Champion will team up with Matt Riddle to take down Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. With a match against The Ring General likely to happen at The Biggest Party of the Summer, McIntyre will be looking to gain some momentum heading into the August show in Detroit.

If you use the quotes, please credit The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes