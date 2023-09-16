"When I'm completely n*de" - WWE Superstar has an interesting response to Bayley's question

WWE Superstar Bayley was recently involved in an interesting exchange with her good friend and colleague, Carmella.

Taking to Instagram, The Role Model reacted to Carmella's recent photos amid her pregnancy. She jokingly questioned if the 35-year-old was willing to hire her as her personal photographer.

In response to this, The Princess of Staten Island hilariously claimed that Bayley's mother is actually her photographer, and she generally prefers her being completely n*de.

"[Bayley] your mom is the photographer! although she prefers when I'm completely n*de," wrote Carmella.

The screenshot of the comments.

Carmella is currently absent from WWE programming due to pregnancy.

Bayley was furious following yet another loss on this week's WWE SmackDown

During this week's SmackDown, Bayley suffered a loss to Asuka. Following the match, she expressed her frustration towards Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and The Empress of Tomorrow.

Speaking in a backstage interview, the former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that she wasn't ready for Shotzi and had only prepared herself to face Asuka. She said:

"I was ready for Asuka. I have been wrestling her for almost half of my frickin career. You know who I wasn't ready for? Shotzi. And when I wrestled Shotzi, I wasn't ready for Charlotte. And when I wrestled Shotzi and Charlotte, I wasn't ready for Asuka because you guys kept interrupting what I was doing. They keep getting into my business. You know what they are doing? They know we are outnumbered because of your beautiful injury, we have to take care of her, and they are taking advantage of us,"

Expand Tweet

The Damage CTRL leader added:

"They know as bad as you can break them apart, as bad as you can kick their face-off, they know you can't right now. And they know we are weak. That says a lot about you Shotzi, Charlotte, and Asuka. That says a lot about you guys. We thought you guys were the good guys. We thought you guys were the favorites. These idiots out there love you guys, but in reality, you guys are the bullies. Us? We are the good guys,"

Damage CTRL member IYO SKY is currently feuding with Asuka and will be defending her Women's Championship against her on next week's show.

What are your thoughts on The Role Model's interaction with Carmella? Sound off in the comment section.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here