"When I could pick this guy up in my arms" - Trish Stratus has a message for Dominik Mysterio after he wins the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio received a message from Trish Stratus after winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Dirty Dom dethroned Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way also involving Finn Balor and Penta.

Mysterio is a former one-time NXT North American Champion and a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He held the titles with his dad, Rey Mysterio, before eventually turning heel and joining The Judgment Day.

On social media, Stratus shared a more recently clicked photo with Dominik Mysterio and a throwback photo with the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion. She also sent a heartfelt message congratulating Dirty Dom.

"I remember when I could pick this guy up in my arms … proud of you @dominik_35 #AndNew," wrote Stratus.

Check out Stratus' Instagram post:

The match's closing moments saw Dominik Mysterio hit a Frog Splash and pin Balor to win the title. The latter was agonizingly close to winning the title but failed to do so.

Mysterio and Balor fell out with one another during the match, and it remains to be seen if their relationship can be fixed on RAW after WrestleMania 41. The two superstars could also decide to go their separate ways after months of tension between them.

Regardless, Mysterio made history at WrestleMania 41 and has already started calling himself the "greatest Intercontinental Champion in history."

