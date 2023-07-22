"When you're not doing it, it tears you up" - Former WWE star comments on a possible return for Big E (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently spoke about the possibility of Big E making an in-ring return.

The New Day Member broke his neck back in 2022 on an episode of SmackDown after taking a Belly to Belly Suplex from Ridge Holland. He was on After the Bell a few weeks ago where he spoke about his return. The star claimed that he was feeling much better and his strength was back but he wasn't sure of a return date.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned that Big E was definitely right in wanting to come back. He explained that if a star was forced to stay away from the business, the itch of getting back in the ring would eat them up. He claimed that if the star feels physically fit to return, there is no stopping him.

"On contrary, when this is taken from you before it's your time, all those options are great, all those options are wonderful, all those options you would excel in. But deep down, when you're not doing it, it tears you up. And if you can go in your mind and your body thinks you can go physically, it's all you can think about." [From 8:37 - 9:04]

EC3 feels Big E still has some matches left in him

During the same conversation, the former star mentioned that Big E might want to end his career on his own terms. He claimed that the former WWE Champion still has some good matches in him and he would like to complete his story before hanging up his boots.

"I don't think that he'd be a guy that'd be like working an Indie all out of shape in 20 years, panhandling for change for an autographed 8x10. But you'd think there's something left in the tank mentally and probably physically that he wants to see through." [From 10:24 - 10:38]

Historically, other stars such as Edge and Paige have come back from career-threatening injuries and made triumphant returns. It will be interesting to see how WWE handles the situation with the 37-year-old star and his comeback.

