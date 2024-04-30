"When do we move on with our lives?" - Veteran writer pokes fun at Dudley Boys and other WWE Hall of Famers (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has teased his long-time friends, The Dudley Boys, and other Hall of Famers appearing on RAW this week.

WWE Draft continued on RAW this week, with both brands picking up talent from the stacked roster. Several legends, such as The Dudley Boys, Teddy Long, JBL, and Alundra Blayze, appeared on the red brand to make announcements.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that he had a lot of respect for all the WWE Hall of Famers and had known them for a long time. However, he was amused to see them so happy on the show.

"I am always honest on this show. But things just rub me the wrong way. Listen, I'm boys with Bubba and D-Von. I've known Alundra Blayze for 30 freaking years. And bro, them just being so happy to be there. Like, when do we move on with our lives?" the veteran said. [From 20:30 onwards]

It was great to see some of the veterans of the business make these announcements and usher in new talent into the promotion.

It will be interesting to see how the shows perform once the rosters become official from next week.

