When The Rock revealed the brutally honest reason CM Punk is yet to main event WrestleMania (Throwback)

The Rock has caused a stir once again. WWE is less than two months from the 41st annual WrestleMania event. Rock and CM Punk still have not declared their roles on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but recent happenings all but confirm that both men will be involved in key matches or segments. The WrestleMania main event drama is all too familiar to the WWE Universe.

The Final Boss caused a stir during WrestleMania 40 Season last year, inserting himself into main event plans only for the WWE Universe to respond with immediate backlash. Officials did the right thing, and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns was kept on the card. Now, a similar situation seems to be unfolding this year after the third-generation superstar's SmackDown appearance.

History is actually repeating itself on The Road to WrestleMania once again. In 2011, The Rock hosted WrestleMania 27, which was headlined by The Miz retaining the WWE Championship over John Cena, thanks to Rock, which then set up Rock vs. Cena at WrestleMania 28. Many did not agree with The Final Boss announcing his 'Mania spot one year in advance, but unlike we saw in 2024, Rock and the company did not budge.

As the drama played out in 2011, Rock took to X and blasted CM Punk with a WrestleMania main event lesson. The tweet resurfaced in 2024 and has once again gone viral this year.

"CM Punk: it's simple business - The Rock is the main event at Wrestlemania cause it draws more money in one night, then u will in lifetime," Rock wrote.

Rock captured the WWE Championship from Punk at Royal Rumble 2013. One month later, Rock retained the title over Punk at Elimination Chamber.

The Rock set for WWE Elimination Chamber

The Rock has announced himself for WWE Elimination Chamber. After calling out Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41, Rock said he would be at Elimination Chamber on March 1 to get an answer from the Undisputed Champion.

The 15th WWE Elimination Chamber event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show will begin at 7 pm ET and will be the final main roster PLE until WrestleMania.

