"When are u guys gonna kiss on tv" – WWE Universe reacts to Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's viral photo on social media

The WWE Universe has reacted to Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's recent photo following RAW.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator appeared on The Miz TV alongside stablemate Dominik Mysterio as they confronted Cody Rhodes. After a back-and-forth, Mysterio attacked The American Nightmare with a cheap shot and then hid behind his Mami.

Taking to social media, The Eradicator reacted to a photo of herself and her on-screen partner, Dominik, mentioning how good they looked together.

"Too good!" she wrote.

Responding to Ripley's tweet, the WWE Universe stated how good the duo looks. Fans praised Dominik Mysterio and Rhea, with one even asking when the on-screen couple would kiss on live TV.

Here are some interesting fan reactions below:

Rhea Ripley spoke about not being the main event at WrestleMania 39

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley spoke about not being the main event at WrestleMania 39.

In an interview on My Love Letter to Wrestling, The Eradicator said that generally the two Royal Rumble winners get to main event WrestleMania. That, however, didn't happen in her case.

"Charlotte and I think we were more competitive towards — I wanna say the tag main event," she told Mark Andrews. "Just because normally it's the two Rumble winners that get the main event."

Ripley further added that although she supported WWE's decision of giving Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens the opportunity to main event WrestleMania, she still wanted to prove a point to the company.

The Eradicator detailed:

"I understand why we didn't, because we didn't really have that good story build going into it like the Bloodline did with Sami and Kevin," Rhea Ripley continued. "So, I 100% agree on that decision. But there was that side where you're like, 'Well, I'm gonna prove a point and be like follow that.'"

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea and Dominik Mysterio.

