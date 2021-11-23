Where is Roman Reigns' house?

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in WWE right now. The reigning WWE Universal Champion has been unbeaten since returning to WWE last summer.

A resident of Florida, Roman Reigns' birthplace is Pensacola. Reigns' residence can mostly be heard when he makes his entrance in WWE and by now, it is common knowledge to the WWE Universe, that The Head of the Table is from Pensacola, Florida, U.S.

However, according to Roman Reigns' official Wikipedia page, he and his wife Galina Joelle Becker reside together in Tampa, Florida. The Universal Champion and his wife have been living together with their five children for quite some time now.

Roman Reigns' incredible run in WWE since last summer

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE programming in the summer of 2020 and captured the WWE Universal Championship. Since then, Reigns has been unbeatable and is yet to drop the Universal Title.

The Head of the Table has not only defended his title a few times but he has also formed The Bloodline with his cousins, Jimmy and Jey, The Usos. The group is also advised by Roman Reigns' Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.

Over the past few months, Roman Reigns has successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship against the likes of Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, John Cena, and at Crown Jewel, against Brock Lesnar.

The Tribal Chief. I am above every champion, every team, every brand.I stand alone at the top…At the head of MY table.I exist where I belong…The Main Event.The Attraction.The Last Needle MoverThe Tribal Chief. #SurvivorSeries I am above every champion, every team, every brand. I stand alone at the top…At the head of MY table. I exist where I belong…The Main Event. The Attraction. The Last Needle MoverThe Tribal Chief. #SurvivorSeries

Reigns and Lesnar went toe-to-toe with one another in a huge singles match in Saudi Arabia, one that ended in a very controversial manner. With interference from The Usos, The Tribal Chief went on to beat Lesnar and walk out of Crown Jewel still as the Universal Champion.

At Survivor Series 2021, Roman Reigns scored a big win over WWE Champion, Big E. The two men faced each other in a huge champion vs. champion match and eventually, it was the Universal Champion who was victorious.

