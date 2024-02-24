"Where's the accountability here?" - Former WWE employee lashes out at John Cena for his recent public statements

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about John Cena's comments on the whole Vince McMahon lawsuit.

During a recent interview on the Howard Stern Show, Cena addressed the recent Vince McMahon lawsuit. The 16-time champ claimed that he was all about accountability. However, he made it clear that he shared a great relationship with Mr. McMahon and was going to stand by his former boss.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran claimed that Cena contradicted himself with his statements. He questioned how the 16-time champ could talk about accountability and then go on to say that he still loved Mr. McMahon.

"Well, he answered himself and then recanted what he said. Where's the accountability here? He talked about accountability and then runs right by that. What he's saying is, 'Vince if he did this, he has to be held accountable.' But he's trying to say, 'I'm still gonna love him. I love who I love.' And if Vince is guilty... That's what he's saying, I think. Isn't he?" [From 2:15 - 2:47]

John Cena's last match was at Crown Jewel

For the better part of two decades, John Cena has been the cornerstone of WWE. He became a 16-time champion back in 2017, equalling Ric Flair's record for the most number of world championship wins.

Over the last few years, Cena's involvement with WWE has reduced greatly as he started taking up projects in Hollywood. During the SAG-AFTRA strike last year, the Franchise Player was able to get in a few months on SmackDown. His last match came at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia where he faced off against Solo Sikoa.

He put up a great fight but finally succumbed after The Street Champ struck him down with over a dozen Samoan Spikes. Cena got a standing ovation from the fans as he walked out of the arena after the battle.

