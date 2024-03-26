"Where's my MANIA MATCH!!!!!!????" - Top WWE star on missing WrestleMania XL

After defeating Sami Zayn on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed took to social media to question why he does not have a match at WrestleMania XL.

The 35-year-old star defeated Zayn via pinfall in front of Gunther after hitting him with the Tsunami. Meanwhile, The Underdog from the Underground will challenge The Ring General for the coveted Intercontinental Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All next month.

During a backstage interview after the match, "Big" Bronson Reed stated that it should have been him competing for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL and that he was taking over this year.

"I said I'm done with being the vehicle. Tonight I was in the driver's seat, and I showed not only the world, but I showed Sami Zayn that I should be deserving of being the one getting that championship opportunity at WrestleMania. Because Big Bronson Reed is taking over in 2024," Bronson Reed said. [0:01 - 0:23]

After WWE posted the clip on X/Twitter, Bronson Reed retweeted the post and asked where his WrestleMania XL match was.

"Where's my MANIA MATCH!!!!!!????" Bronson Reed shared.

Check out his tweet below:

Seeing if the Australian star finds a spot at The Show of Shows this year will be interesting.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker said he was a big fan of Gunther

Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship for the second time in a row at WrestleMania. The Ring General has had a dominant run as the champion, and it does not seem like his title reign will end soon.

While speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appreciated The Ring General and noted that the sky was the limit for the current Intercontinental Champion.

"I really like him. I think the sky's the limit for him. I think he's a little bit of a throwback to a different era, but has the ability to work and tell stories. I mean, he just had that match with Dom Mysterio, which is tough, a heel versus a heel is a tough match when somebody doesn't turn. He kept Dominik a heel and he kept himself a heel, and I'm really, really high on him. But, yeah, we would probably fistfight about two chops in," The Undertaker said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

It will be interesting to see whether Sami Zayn will be the one to put an end to Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign at WWE WrestleMania XL.

