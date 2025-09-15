Which WWE Superstar is Bron Breakker currently dating?

Bron Breakker has become one of the biggest stars on WWE RAW in recent months after joining forces with Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Paul Heyman in The Vision.Although he has one of the most brutal Spears in WWE while he's in the ring, it seems that he has a very different persona in real life, something that has been shared by his girlfriend on her Instagram numerous times.Breakker and NXT star Izzi Dame have been in a relationship since October last year, something that was made public after his split with former WWE star Cora Jade. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple has shared several videos and updates on social media declaring that they are now in a public relationship. Despite being split across WWE brands, it appears that the couple is still able to find time for each other.Izzi Dame is making a name for herself in NXT at present and could be one of the women controlling the main roster women's division or even teaming with her partner in the same way that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are at present.WWE could have a major power couple in its ranks just waiting in the wings for their chance to shine.Bron Breakker has a huge match at WWE WrestlepaloozaBron Breakker and Bronson Reed will team together at Wrestlepalooza this weekend to take on The Usos, which could be a career-changing match for the duo, since The Usos are one of the biggest tag teams in WWE, and a win for them could push them up the rankings in the tag team division.The duo has worked together for several months and have already taken out Roman Reigns, which proves that they are a force to be reckoned with, but this weekend could be different.