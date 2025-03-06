  • home icon
  "Who you are" - WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recalls backstage pay structure (Exclusive)

"Who you are" - WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recalls backstage pay structure (Exclusive)

By Aashrit Satiji
Modified Mar 06, 2025 06:49 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: wwe.com]
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently discussed the backstage pay structure in the previous eras of professional wrestling. Long worked as a referee and manager in the Stamford-based promotion.

World Wrestling Entertainment's business has been thriving since the company merged with UFC under the umbrella of TKO Group Holdings. Since last year, almost all of the Stamford-based promotion's biggest shows have been sold out. Some of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling are currently signed with WWE, and according to multiple reports, they are getting hefty paychecks for the work they put in every week.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked wrestling legend Teddy Long if they got paid more back in the NWA days if the house was good.

The WWE Hall of Famer said people got paid according to their position on the card, highlighting that someone in the show's main event got more money than other guys.

"Not really... It's according to who you are, where you are on the card. That's what it was back in the day. If you were a world champion, you were the main event that night, then you're the money guy. If you're a semi-main, you know you get a nice payday, too. So back in the day, who you were was how you got paid," Long said. [3:56 - 4:22]
WWE is reportedly paying a hefty amount to the wrestlers on its current roster

As mentioned above, World Wrestling Entertainment's business has thrived since its merger with the UFC under the TKO Group Holdings. This merger has allowed both companies to showcase their products in multiple countries around the world.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the wrestling juggernauts have been paying the wrestlers on their current roster a hefty amount, ranging between $200K and $300K annually. The report also highlighted that some names earn millions every year.

The abovementioned payscales are understandable, as the talent within WWE is the main contributor to the incredible popularity of the product.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Angana Roy
