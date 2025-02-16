Major WWE stars' income revealed - Reports

WWE is the biggest name when it comes to professional wrestling. A recent report has shed light on how much the talents associated with the Stamford-based company earn on a yearly basis.

The wrestling promotion has been doing unprecedented numbers over the last couple of years under the new regime, selling out almost all of the shows. The global juggernaut's merchandise sales are reportedly at an all-time high. The numbers suggest that the in-ring performers must be getting a handsome paycheck for their work.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the minimum pay for WWE stars on the main roster is between $200K and $300K per year. Although no names were mentioned, the report further claimed that several stars earn millions annually.

Wrestling veteran claims WWE's salary structure changed following his departure

Wrestling legend Chris Jericho recently made a huge claim about the role he played in changing the pay structure within World Wrestling Entertainment. The former World Champion left the company in 2018 and joined AEW a year later.

During his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho stated that WWE's salary structure changed after he left for AEW. The 54-year-old noted that the maximum cap on the income used to be a million dollars a year. The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla added that after the changes took place, the top stars were getting $30-40 million a year:

"Chris Jericho is the Bobby Hall of wrestling because the moment I left for AEW, suddenly, the entire salary structure changed. [...] Vince's magic was a million dollars a year, nobody gets more than that guaranteed. You might make more if you are working at the top, pay-per-view bonuses and all that stuff, merch and everything like that. But the number on the paper that was the max was a million dollars a year."

He added:

"Now opening match guys are getting a million dollars a year and top guys are getting 30-40 million a year. You will be surprised [I am surprised] not all of them but a few, 15 million, 20 million. That's never, I don't think it would have happened had it not been AEW to scare the WWE into paying people more," he said.

Chris Jericho is one of the most decorated stars in the business. The veteran, signed to All Elite Wrestling, is the current ROH World Champion. It will be interesting to see who will end Jericho's title reign, which has already surpassed 100 days.

