"Who can blame him?" - Fans side with Jey Uso over backstage reaction to Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jey Uso featured in a backstage segment with Finn Balor on RAW this week, but it was Rhea Ripley who quietly stole the show. The former Bloodline member's reaction to The Eradicator has left fans in splits.

Jey Uso moved to RAW following his conflict with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. He has struggled to integrate himself into the red brand's locker room, with several former victims of The Bloodline still holding a grudge against Main Event Jey Uso.

However,. The Judgment Day has quietly been working towards recruiting Jey Uso in its heel stable. Last week, Dominik Mysterio said the group would always welcome Jey, and this week, it was Finn Balor.

Grand Slam Finn approached Jey Uso backstage and said The Judgment Day is a huge fan. He called himself a fan and added other members' names to the list of admirers. While Jey remained casual and barely paid attention to Balor saying Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio's names, things changed when he found out Rhea Ripley was also a fan.

It was the only thing that piqued Jey Uso's interest, who instantly asked, "For real?" in response. Balor asserted The Eradicator's interest, leaving Jey intrigued by a potential alliance with The Judgment Day on RAW.

WWE fans praised the segment on social media and poked fun at Jey Uso for his unique interest in Rhea Ripley's mention. Many sided with Reigns' former Right Hand Man and said they didn't blame him for his reaction.

Here's what fans had to say about Jey Uso double-checking when told that Rhea Ripley was his fan, too:

A fan also brought up Ripley's real-life partner, Buddy Matthews, jokingly speculating about his reaction to the backstage segment.

Jey Uso teamed up with Kevin Owens to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match. However, he accidentally kicked KO in the face, allowing the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions to win. When Balor approached Jey backstage, he said the stable had "no hard feelings."

Rhea Ripley attacked by Nia Jax on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez in the show's main event. The match saw a surprise interference from Nia Jax, who returned to WWE this week on Monday Night RAW.

Jax launched a brutal attack on Rhea Ripley in the episode's closing moments, laying the champion to waste inside the squared circle. Fans were stunned to see the former champion back on television as she seemingly started a title feud with Ripley on RAW.

