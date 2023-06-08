"Who cares anymore" - WWE fans rage over 5-time champion’s rumored return

Fans have seen many WWE Superstars return from injury in 2023. One of the big names many fans are waiting to see back on their screens is Bray Wyatt.

WWE released Wyatt in July 2021 after a lengthy stint with the company. He was rehired soon after in October 2022 at Extreme Rules. His grand return gave fans hope of seeing him in bigger matches and better bookings.

Bray Wyatt was not alone this time and returned with a masked figure known as Uncle Howdy. Upon his return, his initial feud with LA Knight took off, and the two men competed in the first-ever Pitch Black match.

He then built up a rivalry against Bobby Lashley, but their feud was dropped before they could compete in a match at WrestleMania 39. It was reported that The Eater of Worlds was out of competition due to an undisclosed injury.

WrestlingWorldCC’s Twitter handle recently revealed that rumors hint at Wyatt’s return to the ring.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt is being rumored to return to WWE. Bray Wyatt is being rumored to return to WWE. 🚨 Bray Wyatt is being rumored to return to WWE. https://t.co/70avR6AKhg

The rumor received mixed responses. While his fans want to see him back, a major portion of the WWE Universe is not interested in seeing another return by The Eater of Worlds.

jay @TOXlCATTRACTlON WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt is being rumored to return to WWE. Bray Wyatt is being rumored to return to WWE. 🚨 Bray Wyatt is being rumored to return to WWE. https://t.co/70avR6AKhg We don’t want it twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… We don’t want it twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

Cedric Niggory @Cyrilbytheway @WrestlingWCC Not feelin it, haven’t been since he came back to be honest @WrestlingWCC Not feelin it, haven’t been since he came back to be honest

Sam🥀 @0ddsam WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt is being rumored to return to WWE. Bray Wyatt is being rumored to return to WWE. 🚨 Bray Wyatt is being rumored to return to WWE. https://t.co/70avR6AKhg I feel like I see this every 3-4 months pls twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… I feel like I see this every 3-4 months pls twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

The five-time champion has struggled over the past few years even though he has brought many new and interesting characters to the WWE Universe. Alexa Bliss’s absence could also affect his story in the company, as it looked like she would be joining him again.

WWE legend doesn’t think Bray Wyatt will get his promised salary

It’s been over 100 days since Bray Wyatt appeared on-screen. He has had many short rivalries in recent years, and the creative team does not have long-term plans for him.

WWE legend Dutch Mantell recently said that he believes Wyatt got upset when the company got rid of his writer. Mantell added that he doesn’t think Bray will get his $4 million salary to sit at home.

"I understand that when they got rid of [Rob Fee, Bray Wyatt's writer] for some kind of differences I think Bray got pissed off and I guess maybe said I'll quit or I'll do this. Well, they called his bluff I think and they told him to go home. Now I don't know how this affects his contract, I'm sure he's not gonna get 4 million dollars a year to sit at home. They're not gonna do that," said Mantell.

It’s still unclear what’s going on regarding Wyatt’s status with the company. However, his fans are patiently waiting to see how The Eater of Worlds will make his return this time.

Do you want to see Bray Wyatt in a major rivalry heading into WWE SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

