"Who cares?"- Former WWE Champion on fans chanting for CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash seemingly isn't a big fan of the CM Punk chants, if his latest tweet is any indication.

Sean Ross Sapp recently posted a tweet asking fans if CM Punk's return would kill his chants in WWE. The tweet garnered a response from former WWE Champion Kevin Nash himself, who feuded with Punk back in 2011.

Kevin Nash doesn't care about the CM Punk chants in the least. Check out Nash's response to Sapp's tweet:

Who cares? — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 29, 2021

Kevin Nash's return was a major blow to CM Punk's "Summer of Punk"

CM Punk was the hottest act in all of pro-wrestling a decade ago. His WWE title win over John Cena at Money In The Bank 2011 was one of the biggest moments in pro-wrestling. He returned to WWE mere days after leaving Money In The Bank with the WWE title and confronted John Cena. The duo faced off in a huge rematch at SummerSlam 2011 which saw Punk defeat Cena again. To everyone's surprise, Kevin Nash came out and attacked Punk, following which Alberto Del Rio cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on the fallen champion to win the coveted belt.

Punk kicked off a feud with Nash that didn't go anywhere and a lot of fans were upset at Nash's involvement in a promising angle. Punk later defeated Del Rio for the WWE title at Survivor Series and went on to hold the same for a whopping 434 days. His historic title reign came to an end at the 2013 Royal Rumble event where The Rock put him down to become the new WWE Champion. Punk would leave WWE a year later due to several reasons that he discussed in detail on Colt Cabana's podcast.

If the latest rumors are true, CM Punk's fans will get to see him wrestle again soon. The "CM Punk" chants can still be heard on WWE shows occasionally and it isn't a stretch to say that Punk is one of the most popular names in wrestling even today.

Do you share Kevin Nash's sentiments in regards to the CM Punk chants? Share your comments below!

Edited by Vedant Jain