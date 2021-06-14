Who carries on Ted DiBiase's legacy as the new Million Dollar Champion in NXT?

LA Knight is your new Million Dollar Champion after defeating Cameron Grimes in a Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

While the WWE Universe that was live in the Capitol Wrestling Center was not thrilled with the conclusion, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight put on an excellent ladder match with some fun and innovative spots with the ladder to keep things exciting.

The finish of the match saw Cameron Grimes climbing the golden ladder but only to have LA Knight topple it over, sending Grimes crashing off the top of the ladder and onto the entrance stage that had two ladders set up on it that he crashed through. LA Knight then proceeded to climb the golden ladder himself and claimed the glass case that contained the Million Dollar Championship.

LA Knight will now carry on Ted DiBiase's "Million Dollar Legacy" going forward on WWE NXT.

NXT's LA Knight is the new Million Dollar Champion

Whether the Million Dollar Championship will be defended on NXT television in the future is currently unknown.

Triple H was asked about the future of the Million Dollar Championship on NXT during last week's media call, and all The Game would confirm is that a champion would be decided tonight at TakeOver.

It would be quite anti-climactic to bring the Million Dollar Championship back and not have it be defended. But you never know how things are going to go on NXT, so we'll find out soon enough.

