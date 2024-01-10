Who is Damian Priest's favorite member of the Judgment Day? The RAW star spills the tea

Do not let WWE Superstar Damian Priest's serious facade fool you. The Judgment Day member can appreciate all types of stars in his group. R-Truth's recent involvement with the fearsome faction has tested the patience of every member.

Even with R-Truth's antics, some members of The Judgment Day tolerate him more than others. When WWE posted the question, "Who is your favorite member of The Judgment Day?" on Twitter, Priest had a one-word answer. So, which member of The Judgment Day is the apple of Damian's eye?

While it is not the official name, The Archer of Infamy mentioned that 'Tom' was his favorite member in the faction.

R-Truth has recently mentioned Tom and Nick as members of the RAW group. In reality, he has mashed up Dominik Mysterio's name as he has routinely misconstrued things in the past.

Truth used to call Ricochet 'Richard O'Shea.' He also declared that he would be ready for the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 after the event had already passed.

R-Truth's involvement could cause Damian Priest's ejection from The Judgment Day

Just as Sami Zayn was the catalyst for changes in The Bloodline, R-Truth could be the same for RAW's top faction. His presence may annoy JD McDonagh and Rhea Ripley, but Finn Balor and Damian Priest have enjoyed some of Truth's antics.

Priest was fine with the 'Loser Leaves Judgment Day' match on RAW between Truth and McDonagh. Dominik Mysterio has grown tired of R-Truth's constant appearances on behalf of the group, especially as those appearances translate into losses for the group.

Mami and Senor Money in the Bank have had brief disagreements on the leadership of the group. Truth's constant presence has also become a hot topic, but Priest claimed on the latest episode of RAW that he would take care of it if needed.

Just as Zayn eventually got through to Jey Uso, R-Truth might soften Priest. Damian still has the Money in the Bank briefcase, and that could also be used to fracture the group. The Archer of Infamy has been a valuable performer for WWE over the last two years and could be headed for a face turn.

Whether it is Balor, McDonagh, Mysterio, Nick, or Tom, R-Truth's involvement could cause other members of the group to turn against Priest. Who would have thought that R-Truth could have a serious long-term impact on The Judgment Day? The fans need to stay tuned to find out the further developments within the fearsome faction.

