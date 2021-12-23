Who is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s brother?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. During his days as an active competitor, Dwayne Johnson contributed heavily to WWE and the professional wrestling industry.

Dwayne Johnson has also starred in some of the most well-known movies in Hollywood, including Walking Tall, The Mummy Returns, Star Trek: Voyager, The Scorpion King and, many more blockbusters.

While the majority of fans are aware of Dwayne Johnson and his father, people are not as knowledgeable about Johnson's siblings. With that being said, the question that needs to be addressed is, who is The Rock's brother?

The Rock’s brother is Curtis Bowles. Johnson also has a sister named Wanda Bowles. Both the Bowles are very private people and like to live their lives away from the spotlight unlike their famous brother.

The three of them are said to be very close with each other but the Bowles' are The Rock’s half-siblings.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is still quite relevant in WWE despite not being a mainstay in the company

Even though The Rock hasn't been a mainstay in WWE for years, he still remains one of the biggest names in the industry and one that the WWE Universe brings up from time-to-time.

In recent years, The Rock has shared the ring with several big names, including CM Punk and John Cena, who are arguably among two of the biggest names in WWE history.

Recently, at the 2021 edition of Survivor Series, a 25-man battle was introduced by WWE to celebrate The Rock's 25 years with the company. The match was eventually won by Omos.

There has also been talk of The Rock himself returning to WWE at some point for a potential feud against Roman Reigns. However, it is yet to be confirmed if Dwayne Johnson will step back into the squared circle to potentially challenge for the Universal Title.

