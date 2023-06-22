Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) recently took to social media to take a shot at Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Tanahashi is a legend of the professional wrestling business. He will be in action at the upcoming NJPW x AEW: Forbidden Door II pay-per-view and will challenge for the AEW World Championship.

The Ace is also set to make his House of Glory debut while being in the US. Taking to Twitter, the former Intercontinental Champion took a dig at him in response.

"Who gives a sh*t?! He may be the Ace…but I’m the JOHNNY ACE!!!" Cardona wrote.

House Of Glory Wrestling @HOGwrestling



“𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐞” is coming to High Intensity!!!

Friday, August 18th, one of the most celebrated competitors in the history of Japanese wrestling, 8-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion,

𝐇𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 makes his HOG debut at BREAKING“𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐞” is coming to High Intensity!!!Friday, August 18th, one of the most celebrated competitors in the history of Japanese wrestling, 8-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion,𝐇𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 makes his HOG debut at #HighIntensity !!!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨“𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐞” is coming to High Intensity!!! Friday, August 18th, one of the most celebrated competitors in the history of Japanese wrestling, 8-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, 𝐇𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 makes his HOG debut at #HighIntensity !!!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LxPlLqyFBW

Hiroshi Tanahashi has big plans for 2023

Hiroshi Tanahashi has outlined his plans for 2023. With AEW set to host this year's All In at Wembley Stadium, he has his sights set on competing at the show.

However, before that, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion plans on winning the AEW World Championship in the US and the G1 Climax in Japan.

Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Tanahashi claimed that he will also main event All In:

"My Wembley debut is coming soon. I will prove that I am the first Japanese to win a title match and main event at Wembley in 100 years. I haven't left my name in the history books yet, so I will start from here. Winning the belt in the U.S., winning the G1, and the main event at Wembley. It's all set up nicely. It's Mr. Blueprint."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “My Wembley debut is coming soon. I will prove that I am the first Japanese to win a title match and main event at Wembley in 100 years.”



- Hiroshi Tanahashi

(via Tokyo Sports) “My Wembley debut is coming soon. I will prove that I am the first Japanese to win a title match and main event at Wembley in 100 years.”- Hiroshi Tanahashi(via Tokyo Sports) https://t.co/NIdt6gBiym

Tanahashi is the current NJPW Never Six-Man Tag Team Champion. He won the titles alongside Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii.

Okada and Ishii will feature in marquee matches at the upcoming Forbidden Door II pay-per-view.

