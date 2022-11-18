"Who got famous posing on the beach?" - Nikkita Lyons hits back at WWE star who claimed she is more concerned about her social media fame

Nikkita Lyons has hit back at the WWE star, who recently claimed that she is more concerned about her social media fame.

The Lioness' former tag team partner and NXT star, Zoey Stark, recently took to Twitter to criticize her.

In response, Lyons sent a bold message on Twitter, mentioning that she has been grinding since she was four years old. She also took a dig at Stark for bringing up her personal life and how she likes to enjoy it.

"Who got famous posing on the beach & doing stupid dances? Lmao that’s called ENJOYING LIFE I’ve been grinding since 4 yrs old, worked hard AF just like you. Don’t come for me when you don’t know half the sh*t I’ve been through to get where I am. Byyyyeee," wrote Lyons.

Check out Nikkita Lyons' tweet below:

Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe I’ve been grinding since 4 yrs old, worked hard AF just like you. Don’t come for me when you don’t know half the sh*t I’ve been through to get where I am. Byyyyeee 🏼 twitter.com/WWENXT/status/… WWE NXT @WWENXT After taking out @nikkita_wwe @ZoeyStarkWWE puts all of #WWENXT on notice. After taking out @nikkita_wwe, @ZoeyStarkWWE puts all of #WWENXT on notice. https://t.co/lHBiFrCsJ4 Who got famous posing on the beach & doing stupid dances? Lmao that’s called ENJOYING LIFEI’ve been grinding since 4 yrs old, worked hard AF just like you. Don’t come for me when you don’t know half the sh*t I’ve been through to get where I am. Byyyyeee Who got famous posing on the beach & doing stupid dances? Lmao that’s called ENJOYING LIFE💫 I’ve been grinding since 4 yrs old, worked hard AF just like you. Don’t come for me when you don’t know half the sh*t I’ve been through to get where I am. Byyyyeee 👋🏼 twitter.com/WWENXT/status/…

A few weeks ago on NXT TV, Stark betrayed Lyons after the two women unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship following another loss to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Stark also cut a promo this week on NXT, as she took digs at her former tag team partner in her absence.

Zoey Stark's latest social media message to Nikkita Lyons

Zoey Stark did not hold herself back while cutting a promo on this week's NXT. She aimed to continue her momentum by taking further shots at Nikkita Lyons on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Stark claimed that Lyons is more concerned about her social media presence and isn't focused on what needs to be done. She wrote:

"It's not judging or misunderstanding when it's the TRUTH. You're more worried about being social media famous than you are about focusing on what needed to be done. #WWENXT,"

Lyons is yet to appear on NXT TV since being betrayed by Stark. Expect her to go after the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion upon her comeback.

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes