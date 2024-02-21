8-time WWE champion gives an interesting take on The Rock's storyline; teases possible involvement

The Rock's return to WWE made The Bloodline stronger than before heading into WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, a veteran superstar opened up on The Great One's involvement in the ongoing storyline heading into Philadelphia.

CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE when he appeared at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago. After receiving a hero's welcome, The Second City Saint planted seeds for a match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

Unfortunately, he got injured during the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which shattered the dream of main eventing this year's event. Speaking to ESPN, Punk spoke about The Rock's return to WWE and his involvement with The Bloodline:

"I look at it like, you know, [be]cause I'm the guy that ten years ago was across the ring from The Rock. So, there's very much a line drawn in the sand when the quote-unquote Old timers come back, right? You have the whole crew of young guys that've been carrying the burden, carrying the shows, carrying the company on their back 365 days a year, and man, who do these guys think they are?''

The former World, ECW, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Champion also revealed that he was seemingly going to be in the mix, which might not be possible anymore due to his injury.

"And it's kind of funny now as my perspective is obviously a little bit different. I am one of those guys. Obviously, The Rock is next level— [the] biggest box office movie star in the world. So, I understand that. I also understand where Cody's coming from. So, it's interesting to be on the outside looking in on that and I just wish I was still in the mix cause I know I was going to be. I'll still be around. The wing's broken, [but] the mouth still works. So, I'll still get to talk a bunch of trash and no one's going to pick on the one-armed guy." [2:18 to 3:34]

Punk cannot compete for a while but can certainly contribute and aid Cody Rhodes in his journey by laying pipe bombs on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

CM Punk talks about his previous rivalry with The Rock in WWE

In 2013, CM Punk and The Rock had two title matches in the promotion leading up to WrestleMania 29. Unfortunately, The Second City Saint lost his title to The People's Champion, which ended his history-making reign as WWE Champion.

However, the tide has turned and both stars are on a different path in the Stamford-based promotion. Speaking to TNT Sports, Punk spoke about his rivalry and what the future holds for The Rock following his return to WWE. He said:

"I think it's fantastic. Ten years ago, I was the guy that was wrestling The Rock when he came back, and now, 10 years later, he's coming back. And I think the landscape is [sic] completely changed, right? WrestleMania is two nights now. It's even bigger. Him coming back only helps. I always say high tide raises all ships.''

Punk also praised The Rock's return to WWE as it only helps the product.

