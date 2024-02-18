CM Punk makes interesting comments about The Rock's WWE return; recalls a decade-long experience

CM Punk recently addressed The Rock's return to WWE, recalling facing The Brahma Bull nearly a decade earlier.

The Rock returned to the Stamford-based company several weeks ago. Although he initially teased going after his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, he surprisingly turned heel and joined forces with the leader of The Bloodline. Last Friday, The Tribal Chief announced that The Great One has officially joined the stable.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Punk commented on The Brahma Bull's return. He recalled facing him in 2013, claiming his comeback "only helps."

"I think it's fantastic. Ten years ago, I was the guy that was wrestling The Rock when he came back and now 10 years later, he's coming back. And I think the landscape is completely changed, right? WrestleMania is two nights now. It's even bigger. Him coming back only helps. I always say high tide raises all ships," he said. [From 04:58 to 05:16]

The Rock made controversial comments on WWE SmackDown

After turning heel, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. Last Friday, he appeared on SmackDown to vow to do "everything in his power" to make sure The American Nightmare walks out of this year's Show of Shows a loser.

Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a world championship match at WrestleMania XL. He decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second consecutive year.

The Brahma Bull's comments on SmackDown sparked controversy on social media as several fans spotted what might be a significant swerve in his storyline with Reigns.

Fans pointed out that The Rock was pointing at his cousin as he made his promise, possibly hinting at betraying Reigns at The Showcase Of The Immortals. It would be interesting to see what role The Great One will play in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

Would you like to see The Rock costing Roman Reigns his title at WWE WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit TNT Sports and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.