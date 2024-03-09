"Who the hell is that?" - LA Knight responds to WWE Hall of Famer's controversial remarks 

LA Knight became an overnight sensation in WWE when the star organically broke out as The Megastar on Friday Night SmackDown. The former Million Dollar Champion recently responded to a Hall of Famer's controversial remarks towards him.

Last year, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash made a controversial remark when he questioned Knight's originality and called him a rip-off of The Rock. The comments didn't sit well with fans, who have been on the Knight hype train since WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, LA Knight addressed the online criticism and advice from veterans in the industry. During the conversation, The Megastar also responded to comments from Kevin Nash.

"Who the hell is that? And from there, you know, do what you want to do with it. No, no, but I've had conversations with his friends about it, and they've all just been like, 'Don't even listen to the stuff!' I mean, whatever I am going to do, worry about that. I mean, in a certain sense, I guess there's one part of me where it's just like, 'Alright, this guy wants to take food off my table. That's cool, which is kind of a piece of s**t move, but that's cool!' At the same time, I'm like, 'Why am I going to bother thinking too much about it?''' said LA Knight. [22:20 to 23:12]

Randy Orton has high hopes for LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Randy Orton made a grand return to WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The former champion currently performs on the same brand (SmackDown) as LA Knight.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton on WWE's The Bump, The Viper showered praise on The Megastar. During the conversation, the 43-year-old star stated he has high hopes for the former Million Dollar Champion. Orton further added that Knight's ''got something different.''

"Too early to tell, but I have high hopes. I would love to see him happy and able to do whatever his goals are. I would love to see him fulfill those goals, as long as they don't get in my way. I'm fine with him doing his thing. I've seen so many guys come up, get hot, and then putter out. I'm not saying that's him; as a matter of fact, he's one of a kind. He's got something different. Fans, I don't think I've ever seen fans just take to somebody they didn't really know so quickly," said Randy Orton. [33:55 to 34:45]

Orton shared the ring with Knight during a Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024 alongside AJ Styles and Roman Reigns.

