"Who do I have to call?" - Riddle wants Bobby Lashley in the Fight Pit

WWE Superstars Riddle and Bobby Lashley have been feuding over the United States Championship for months. The rivalry has seen Riddle face Lashley and the Hurt Business's remaining members in an array of different matches.

This week on WWE RAW, Riddle emerged victorious when he ran the gauntlet against MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. However, his celebrations were short-lived when the "All Mighty" took him out with a savage Hurt Lock after the match.

Now it seems as though the "King of Bros" has had enough and wants to fight Lashley in NXT's Fight Pit for the United States Championship. He has asked none-other-than his former boss, Triple H, for help.

Hey @tripleh, who do I have to call so I can beat up @fightbobby in the #FightPit for the #USTitle? pic.twitter.com/vTY2KZg8PV — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 27, 2021

Riddle fought in the first-ever Fight Pit match against Timothy Thatcher

The Fight Pit is a new concept in WWE, which features a ropeless ring surrounded by an unforgiving steel cage. The stipulation has only been used twice thus far, with Riddle taking on Timothy Thatcher in a fierce match for the first time.

Riddle would lose the fight to Thatcher in his final NXT match. Lashley used this defeat to clap back at Riddle's Fight Pit suggestion.

Riddle and Lashley are no strangers to fighting in a cage. Both fighters have experience in the Octagon. Riddle had a five-year career in UFC, while Lashley has fought for MMA promotions such as Strikeforce and Bellator as recently as last year.

Riddle is yet to win WWE gold on the main roster, and he seemingly has his sights set on the US title. However, the "Destroyer" stands between the "Original Bro" and his first championship.

Riddle and Lashley have clashed previously for the US title. However, the match was less than two minutes and only allowed the fighters to show a glimpse of what they can do in the ring together.

If this match were to happen, the WWE Universe would be in for a treat as Riddle and Lashley's legitimate fighting skills would flourish in the punishing structure.

What do you make of Riddle wanting Bobby Lashley inside the Fight Pit, and would you want to see it?