"See you"- Shinsuke Nakamura deletes a tweet; ignites speculation

Shinsuke Nakamura has sparked a new sense of speculation amongst fans by posting and instantly deleting a cryptic tweet.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion on Tuesday morning tweeted a message from his official Twitter account that was immediately removed. One Reddit user u/Hvitfulr was fast enough to take a screenshot of the tweet before it was deleted by Shinsuke.

A Goodbye to NXT Friends or the Company?

As of yet, no clarification behind the tweet was given by Nakamura himself. Speculation amongst fans pointed to a likely explanation of him saying goodbye to the NXT duo of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly, whose contracts expire this week.

Both of them are expected to leave WWE NXT with their final appearances taking place today. On the latest episode of NXT 2.0 after the fallout from WarGames we saw O'Reilly losing to Von Wagner in a Cage Match and Gargano being attacked by Grayson Waller after cutting an emotional promo.

Even though the tweet may very well be for his friends in the third brand there still is no news about Shinsuke Nakamura's contract. Currently, there are no updates about when his contract is set to expire, all with him still being WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been severely underused according to Kurt Angle

Currently, it seems there hasn't been much interest behind the Intercontinental title reign of Shinsuke Nakamura. Legendary WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle holds the promotion in question behind the booking of one of their top superstars.

Angle makes it clear that the language barrier shouldn't affect how Nakamura is pushed and doesn't understand why he's not being used more effectively.

"I love his passion for the sport, love his character and think he’s hilarious," Kurt Angle said. "Every time he comes out, the fans go crazy. It’s crazy that the company hasn’t utilized him more, the way he should be utilized. Really surprised but I think it might be a little bit of the language barrier, that might be one of the reasons but he covers that with the way he portrays himself and the things he says. He doesn’t have to know English, he’s entertaining as it is. I’m not sure why they don’t utilize him the way he should be utilized."

What do you think about Shinsuke Nakamura's time in WWE? Do you think he's been underutilized? Let us know in the comments down below.

