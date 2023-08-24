"Who knows who his opponents will be" - Wrestling veteran makes a bold claim about Edge's future in WWE

Former WWE employee Freddie Prinze Jr. feels Edge will wrestle a few more matches for the company.

This past week on SmackDown, the Hall of Famer celebrated his 25th Anniversary in the business with a win over Sheamus in the main event. After the match, he got on the mic and said this was the last time he performed in front of his hometown fans in Toronto.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer explained that Edge could still work a few more matches while his current contract is done. He predicted that the Rated-R Superstar would be in the ring thrice in the coming years.

"I know he's not done. He can't be done. That was the end of his contract and he's an older dude," Freddie said. "But he's not done. There's no way. He's just done with that contract. But there's gonna be more matches. There's probably gonna be, let's play here, three more over the next next three years, one year? I'll take that any day of the week. Who knows who his opponents will be." [From 32:38 - 33:15]

Freddie feels Edge will not show up in AEW

During the same conversation, Freddie addressed rumors that Edge may be AEW-bound.

He claimed it was highly unlikely that the WWE Hall of Famer would appear in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"I will say this. I've heard some talk of oh he could go to AEW and do a final thing with Christian. I can't see that in a million years happening. Edge is WWE, born and freaking bred, I can't see him wrestling anywhere else ever. I can't ever. There's no way," Prinze said. [From 33:17 - 33:40]

He claimed that the Rated R Superstar is a pure WWE guy, and there is no way he would wrestle for any other promotion.

Do you agree with Freddie Prinze's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

