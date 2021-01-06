"Who's the best big man" - Big Show still wants WWE WrestleMania match against Shaq

Remember when the Big Show and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal faced off in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania 32? It seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would meet in the ring and settle things one on one at the following year's event, but then it never happened.

At the time, there was a lot of finger-pointing from both sides when it came to who was at fault for why the dream match never took place. However, it now seems like a distant memory as Shaq is now doing things with the competition in AEW. He appears to be on a collision course with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes sometime this year.

However, Big Show hasn't let the idea of the match against Shaq die as he recently sat down and chatted with WWE UK about a variety of topics. They included what his perfect WrestleMania scenario would be, and that involves O'Neal.

"Let's see. In a perfect scenario at WrestleMania, it would be Big Show versus Shaquille O'Neal. That would be a perfect scenario. Because we never really got to make that happen. That's one of those stones I'd like to get out of my shoe, and settle that, 'Who's the best big man', period."

Will WWE ever allow a match between Big Show and Shaq?

It's certainly nice to see that Big Show still wants this match happen, but in the grand scheme of things right now, it doesn't seem likely for a variety of reasons out of control of the "World's Largest Athlete".

Not only is Shaq doing things with AEW, but he is also currently under a new contract with Turner Sports, who own the channel that All Elite Wrestling broadcasts its weekly television show AEW Dynamite on.

It would be hard to imagine that WWE would overlook all of this in favor of making this match happen at a WrestleMania anytime soon. However, it's nice to think about what might have been.

Credit to Metro UK for the transcription of this interview.