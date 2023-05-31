"Who's gonna beat that team?" - Vince Russo wants RAW Superstars to join forces in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about how he wanted Bronson Reed and Odyssey Jones to join forces on WWE RAW after potentially feuding with each other.

Reed has had a respectable run on RAW so far. Though he hasn't won any titles or been in a marquee feud, he has carved a unique place for himself on the roster. Most recently, on this week's episode of RAW, Bronson Reed lost to Shinsuke Nakamura in a qualifying bout for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo mentioned how he would love to see Reed and recent NXT call-up Odyssey Jones form a tag team in WWE. He explained that following a series of heated matches, the two behemoths would grow to respect each other and eventually align.

The former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed and Jones could become an unbeatable force on RAW and assert their dominance in no time.

"And bro, let's have them kill each other. And let's have it 50-50. I mean, here you wanna have 50-50. But maybe at the end of the day, they earn and gain such respect for each other that they unite. Now who's gonna beat that team? Laurel and Hardy over there? Fat and skinny. They are gonna beat that team?" said Vince Russo. (3:50 - 4:20)

Bill Apter wants Bronson Reed vs. Cody Rhodes in WWE

A few weeks back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter mentioned that Bronson Reed could be a compelling opponent for Cody Rhodes in WWE. Furthermore, he spoke about how Reed looked like an "old-school bad guy" who could send shivers down the spine of his opponents.

"Bronson Reed, he's really starting to climb up. When you're talking about Damian Priest and people that are coming out to the forefront. Bronson Reed is an old-school bad guy. He's got the look for it, the attitude for it, and he's scary when he comes on TV," said Bill Apter.

The American Nightmare is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Brock Lesnar. Since the two have put down each other once each, a third and decisive match between the two could go down sooner rather than later.

