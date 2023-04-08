"Who's on each team?" - Fans react to WWE making a mistake for SummerSlam 2023

WWE recently updated their list of upcoming shows and made a typo for the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The mistake caught the eye of some fans, and Twitter has been abuzz ever since.

SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023, and the show will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Many major matches can take place at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Roman Reigns could feature in a big match on the show, while Dominik could retire his father Rey Mysterio in Michigan.

However, a typo from the company caught the attention of some fans. The website listed the event as "WWE vs. WWE SummerSlam" for some time. The name made it seem like the creative team would book an angle between two teams; one led by Vince McMahon and the other by Triple H.

While the mistake was corrected a little while later, a screenshot of the typo was shared by a Twitter user.

"WWE vs WWE SummerSlam?! TEAM TRIPLE H VS. TEAM VINCE MCMAHON FOR CONTROL OF [the company] CONFIRMED!"

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts WWE vs WWE SummerSlam?!



Fans quickly reacted to the event’s name, with some believing that it was the official name for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

The author of the tweet also decided to have some fun at the expense of LA Knight’s current and former character.

A Survivor Series-style match between the two teams for creative control of the company could turn out to be an instant hit. However, it looks like there are no plans to book such a contest.

WWE has advertised some big names for SummerSlam 2023

After a successful WrestleMania 39, the creative team is busy working towards an even bigger and better SummerSlam event this year.

Currently, the company has advertised six big names for the upcoming Premium Live Event. The list includes Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and The Usos.

The company is headed to Detroit for the show, and it will be interesting to see which current champion holds on to their title until the show. Reigns could have a marquee match, while Logan Paul could also return for another high-profile contest.

Do you want to see an elimination match between teams led by Vince McMahon and Triple H at The Biggest Party of the Summer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

