“Who’s doing that for Triple H?” - Veteran points out huge issue in WWE (Exclusive)

Ever since Vince McMahon stepped down from creative duties at WWE, Triple H has taken charge of the promotion's programming. The Game currently serves as the promotion's Chief Content Officer (CCO) and is the primary person responsible for what transpires weekly on RAW and SmackDown.

Ad

Triple H has his team of writers and producers as well, which helps him build these shows. He has veterans like Michael Hayes, TJ Wilson [Tyson Kidd], and Chris Parks [Abyss] working with him, but former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out one issue that he thought was prevalent in the company presently.

While speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo spoke about his time in TNA, working with Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantell, both of whom were former wrestlers. He explained that they provided the wrestling angle while he was there to make it into a story, but questioned who was doing that for Triple H in WWE, especially seeing all those working under him are former wrestlers.

Ad

Trending

"That's what wrestlers do, Mac, because all they know is wrestling. And at least with Dutch and Jeff, I was there to put in the stories and to put in the characters. Who's doing that for Triple H?" Russo asked. [31:10 onwards]

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

The company recently released a new documentary on Netflix, WWE: Unreal, which offered the fans a peek behind the curtain. The documentary showed how the writing process worked for shows and storylines on television. The announcement regarding the documentary was met with a lot of negative reaction.

However, since its release, the response to the documentary has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans are enjoying seeing the writing process, while the mystery surrounding the industry hasn't entirely been exposed as many feared earlier.

Ad

It now seems likely that the show will be renewed for another season.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!