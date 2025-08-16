“Who’s doing that for Triple H?” - Veteran points out huge issue in WWE (Exclusive)

Ever since Vince McMahon stepped down from creative duties at WWE, Triple H has taken charge of the promotion's programming. The Game currently serves as the promotion's Chief Content Officer (CCO) and is the primary person responsible for what transpires weekly on RAW and SmackDown.
Triple H has his team of writers and producers as well, which helps him build these shows. He has veterans like Michael Hayes, TJ Wilson [Tyson Kidd], and Chris Parks [Abyss] working with him, but former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out one issue that he thought was prevalent in the company presently.
While speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo spoke about his time in TNA, working with Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantell, both of whom were former wrestlers. He explained that they provided the wrestling angle while he was there to make it into a story, but questioned who was doing that for Triple H in WWE, especially seeing all those working under him are former wrestlers.
"That's what wrestlers do, Mac, because all they know is wrestling. And at least with Dutch and Jeff, I was there to put in the stories and to put in the characters. Who's doing that for Triple H?" Russo asked. [31:10 onwards]
The company recently released a new documentary on Netflix, WWE: Unreal, which offered the fans a peek behind the curtain. The documentary showed how the writing process worked for shows and storylines on television. The announcement regarding the documentary was met with a lot of negative reaction.
However, since its release, the response to the documentary has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans are enjoying seeing the writing process, while the mystery surrounding the industry hasn't entirely been exposed as many feared earlier.
It now seems likely that the show will be renewed for another season.
