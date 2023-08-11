"Who TF is that???" - John Cena looks almost unrecognizable in new photo

A picture of John Cena from the set of Vacation Friends 2 has left fans dumbstruck.

Cena has not stepped into the ring for a match since his loss to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. He lost a US Title match to the young gun at the mega event.

A photo from the set of Vacation Friends 2 was recently shared on Twitter, and it quickly went viral. John Cena looks quite different in the picture, and fans had epic reactions on Twitter.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Cena's look on the set of Vacation Friends 2

John Cena has firmly established himself as a versatile actor

It's been some time since Cena stopped being a regular act on WWE television. He is a full-time actor and has played various roles over the past decade or so.

Here's what Cena said to The US Sun about the beginning of his movie career:

"Originally my film career was a direction from upper management in WWE — like, 'Hey, go do movies.' Originally what I wanted my film career to be was an extension of the WWE business model. I understood," he said. "WWE Studios opened in 2003/2004, they began to film movies, the model of the business was, 'If we can make our stars bigger stars, they will come to see WWE'. Well, that's what I wanted, but I didn't want to go do movies." [H/T The US Sun]

Cena is currently a 16-time world champion, tied with Ric Flair's record of the highest number of world title reigns. Now that he's a full-time actor, it's unlikely that he will ever win another world title to break Flair's record.

Drop your reactions to Cena's look from the set of Vacation Friends 2 in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee