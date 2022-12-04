"Who told y'all WWE isn't real" - Stunned wrestling stars and fans react as UFC fighter wins using John Cena's STF

There might be a visible divide between WWE and MMA fans, but both worlds seemingly blended into each other at the UFC's most recent event. Several viewers were left amazed as Roman Dolidze used a variation of the STF (Stepover Toehold Facelock) during his TKO victory at UFC Orlando.

At the recently-concluded UFC ESPN event in Florida, Roman Dolidze took on Jack Hermansson in a bout for the #8 spot in the middleweight rankings. The Georgian fighter showcased his mastery on the ground with a unique finish in the second round.

Dolidze first trapped Hermansson in a calf slicer and briefly could have had the complete STF had he applied a chin lock. However, the 34-year-old grappler dished out some ground-and-pound strikes instead until the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

While Roman Dolidze (12-1) announced himself as a legitimate contender in the middleweight division, he also won many plaudits for the way he finished his latest fight.

Shayna Baszler and Gregory "The Hurricane" Helms were amongst the wrestling stars who caught Dolidze's finish, which instantly drew comparisons to John Cena's STF. The pro wrestling faithful also had their say on the extraordinary moment, as you can view from the Twitter reactions we've compiled:

Josh Dill @joshjdill #ufc Wow! Back control with a calf slicer! That is one hell of a position. Congrats Roman Dolidze! #UFCOrlando Wow! Back control with a calf slicer! That is one hell of a position. Congrats Roman Dolidze! #UFCOrlando #ufc https://t.co/y6HenxpB4t

Dave Doyle @davedoylemma Man we were one chinlock away from the first STF in UFC history Man we were one chinlock away from the first STF in UFC history

Crab Ride Goon @FrogsStalingrad I get why he punched him out by Dolidze literally could have had the only shoot STF finish in UFC history I get why he punched him out by Dolidze literally could have had the only shoot STF finish in UFC history

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom STF in the UFC! Niiiice STF in the UFC! Niiiice

Nick Wilson 🏴 @krazykudu Oh my god Roman Dolidze just pulled of something I have literally never seen done before in an MMA fight. That was incredible Oh my god Roman Dolidze just pulled of something I have literally never seen done before in an MMA fight. That was incredible

John Cena gets a warning about his rumored WWE return

Wrestling fans would've liked to see the STF in the Octagon, but they'd be even more thrilled if John Cena returned to the squared circle. The Cenation Leader has not wrestled since SummerSlam 2021 and recently even completed his 20th anniversary in the business.

The 16-time world champion will most likely be at WrestleMania Hollywood in 2023, where he is expected to feature in another marquee match. Amongst the attractive list of opponents for John Cena, Austin Theory has emerged as the star who could get the opportunity to work with his wrestling idol.

WWE planted the seeds for the first-time-ever match, but Vince Russo was totally against the idea and warned John Cena from accepting Theory's challenge. Here's what the former WWE head writer said during Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws:

"I hope not. Bro, Cena would go from box-office attraction to b-movie star, bro. Oh, please, bro, please! It's been a thing for Theory [not for the fans]." [From 1:30 to 2:00]

Would Cena vs. Theory be a bad idea? Sound off in the comments section below.

