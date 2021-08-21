Big E teases a possible cash-in at WWE SummerSlam

At the moment, Big E can turn the tables on any world champion. The Powerhouse of Positivity currently has his eyes set on the WWE Universal Championship. He will be eagerly watching the encounter between John Cena and Roman Reigns to find an opportunity to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Following his win at WWE Money in the Bank, Big E has been subtly teasing a cash-in. Given the success rate of cash-ins in the past, the current World Champions need to be on alert.

Speaking with the Hindustan Times, Big E revealed some of his thoughts on Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and whether he plans on cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase tonight:

"As far as the match with Roman Reigns, I am very excited for that one." Big E said. "Because those are two guys who are alphas in their minds. Who see themselves as the top of WWE. Of the industry. They both see themselves as all-time greats and I think I am watching as a fan. But if both those guys end up real battered, bruised, and barely able to stand up when it's over -- I don't know it might be a great time for a very strong man to run down with the briefcase and change the fortune."

Big E is currently part of the WWE SmackDown roster, but that might not restrict him from cashing-in on the WWE Champion. Nonetheless, it will be exciting to see how the two world championship matches pan out tonight.

WWE SummerSlam will be home to two of the biggest matches of the year

At Money in the Bank, John Cena made his long anticipated return and ended the show standing just inches away from The Tribal Chief. It was clear which direction WWE was heading, and Cena confirmed the following night that he would be challenging for the Universal Championship.

On the same episode of RAW, Goldberg also returned after almost six months away and challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Big E holding the Money in the Bank briefcase only adds another layer of excitement to both world title matches.

