"Who wore it better?" - Mick Foley on the 'fashion battle' between Brock Lesnar and Trish Stratus; most fans agree with this pick

Brock Lesnar and Trish Stratus recently sent the internet into a frenzy by wearing seemingly identical outfits on the latest RAW episode. Hall of Famer Mick Foley has reacted to the "fashion battle" in an Instagram post and even shared his opinion on who rocked their new look better.

The Beast Incarnate has been phenomenally entertaining in his cowboy gimmick, and viewers couldn't help but compare him to The Undertaker during his recent appearance on the red brand. Trish Stratus also looked majestic as she made her first entrance since turning heel.

While the most recent Monday Night RAW had many big moments, Mick Foley was surprised that fans weren't talking more about the wardrobe choices of Stratus and Lesnar. The hardcore legend personally favored his "good friend" Trish but didn't end his Instagram post without asking fans for their opinion.

A glance under Foley's post makes it clear that Trish Stratus' gear from RAW is more over with the fans.

"WHO WORE IT BETTER? This past week on Raw there were a number of great moments, but I don't see enough people talking about the fashion battle between @trishstratuscom and 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar… While I'm inclined to give the nod to my good friend Trish — what do you think? Who wore it better?"

Brock Lesnar and Trish Stratus are being positioned as the two top heels on WWE RAW

Following a pretty newsworthy edition of WrestleMania this year, WWE had some critical decisions to make regarding their creative direction on TV. A large section of the WWE Universe wasn't happy with Cody Rhodes falling short in his match against Roman Reigns, and many hoped to see him bounce back strongly from the loss.

While Brock Lesnar turning on The American Nightmare initially felt like a shocking move, the latest segment on the red brand between the two superstars has done enough to increase the anticipation towards their upcoming Backlash match.

Having Lesnar revert to his heel persona wasn't the only big call that Triple H made after 'Mania, as Trish Stratus predictably attacked Becky Lynch and began what could be one of the most prominent women's storylines heading into SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar and Trish Stratus are true veterans of the game, and their job would be to make Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch even bigger babyfaces than they already are in WWE.

