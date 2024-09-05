"Why so angry after all these years?" - Logan Paul takes massive shot at beloved WWE legend

WWE Superstar Logan Paul didn't mince his words while verbally attacking a respected former world champion. The name in question is two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan was a guest on the latest edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast and discussed various topics with host Logan Paul. At one point, Hogan brought up his former co-worker and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and took a shot at him.

The Maverick responded to Hogan's comments about Bret and seemed to be in complete agreement with the veteran. He also ended up taking a jibe at Hart. Check out his comments below:

"It makes me sad seeing these clips of him just like sh*t on everyone that he used to work with and work for because, like, he was a fantastic wrestler, but that bitter taste in his mouth is... it leaves a nasty taste in my mouth to watch. Like, as a fan of his... why so angry after all these years? Just let it go." [26:00-26:20]

Logan Paul is one of WWE's biggest names at present

Paul made a name for himself as a social media entertainer and YouTuber and is one of the most recognizable faces today. He later made his way to WWE and signed a deal with the global wrestling giant.

Paul has done incredibly well as a WWE Superstar so far and has had memorable feuds with some of the promotion's biggest names over the years.

Paul held the United States Championship for 273 days in what many consider one of the worst title reigns in recent memory. He finally dropped the belt to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024. His fans are anxiously waiting to see what's next for him on WWE TV in the near future.

What do you think of Logan Paul's comments targeting Bret Hart? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

Please credit IMPAULSIVE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Logan's quotes!

