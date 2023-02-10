"Why is it such a big deal?" – Hall of Famer defends Mandy Rose for choosing FanTime over WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa defended Mandy Rose following her abrupt release from the promotion in a recent interview.

Rose was the reigning NXT Women's Champion before she lost the title after an impressive 413-day reign. The next day, she was released from the company.

It was later revealed that Mandy Rose's explicit pictures on FanTime raised concerns backstage. WWE higher-ups were reportedly left with no choice but to fire Rose. The latter thanked fans for their support and said that the decision surprised her. Many in the WWE Universe felt it was unfair to let her go because of her content on FanTime.

Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) discussed the topic at length in her interview with RAW Cognizance's Alyx and said:

"Mandy is a full-grown woman. Her doing what she did, and she knew going in. So, if it was in her contract and it was okay for her to do it, then who gives a crap, right? Or if it wasn't, then she knew that the repercussions were coming. Why is it such a big deal? I mean, the woman seems happy, and isn't that what's important?"

Mandy @mandysacs 🤪🤪 but seriously !! If @YaOnlyLivvOnce and myself had a baby ….🤪🤪 but seriously !! If @YaOnlyLivvOnce and myself had a baby …. 😅😅🤪🤪 but seriously !! 😳 https://t.co/GjlAWjtUIp

Madusa further argued that if her contract prohibited her from sharing explicit content online, she would plan accordingly. She also suggested that if posting such content is important, then it should be negotiated into the contract. Madusa urged everyone to refrain from being judgmental, saying:

"Well, that was her choice. And you know, if her fans support her, then they should support her. To each their own, man. Why do we care what other people are doing in their own time and criticize them? I am sorry, but are we all perfect? I sure am the hell not. No, but I am not gonna sit here and ridicule somebody for their choices. I just know what I am able to do in my contract, so I know I am not gonna do nudes right? But if I wanted to do them, I would negotiate them into my contract. Then there wouldn't be a problem."

You can watch the full clip below:

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Watch the full interview this Friday on my Youtube page!



Also, happy birthday to



#WWE WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) defended Mandy Rose on her decision to have a FanTime page despite being released by WWE.Watch the full interview this Friday on my Youtube page!Also, happy birthday to @Madusa_rocks #WWE news #Wrestling #Wrestling News WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) defended Mandy Rose on her decision to have a FanTime page despite being released by WWE.Watch the full interview this Friday on my Youtube page! Also, happy birthday to @Madusa_rocks! #WWE #WWEnews #Wrestling #WrestlingNews https://t.co/uTkIwIk14D

Mandy Rose reveals plans for TV return after WWE release

The former NXT Women's Champion opened up about different television shows that she wanted to do during a recent interview with The Sessions.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Woohoo!!! I got @mandysacs on The Sessions today!! Plenty to discuss with this total babe! Such a fun catch up and I love seeing her just crush it! “Sugar to shit, shit to sugar”! That has stuck with me since the interview. Also- we discussed this…. Woohoo!!! I got @mandysacs on The Sessions today!! Plenty to discuss with this total babe! Such a fun catch up and I love seeing her just crush it! “Sugar to shit, shit to sugar”! That has stuck with me since the interview. Also- we discussed this…. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Njx0gdrd1J

Rose admitted that she wished to participate in Dancing with the Stars and revealed that she used to dance a little back in the day in styles like hip-hop and ballet. She also shared details of her last day in NXT when WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels informed her about the match where she would lose the title.

Mandy Rose stated that she knew something was happening, considering all the talk on social media after her pictures were leaked. However, she focused on completing the job on her last day in WWE before she was unceremoniously ousted.

Poll : 0 votes