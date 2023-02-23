"Why isn't Brock getting fired?" - Former WWE personality points out huge flaw in Elimination Chamber storyline

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently questioned why Brock Lesnar wasn't fired after his actions at the Elimination Chamber.

Lesnar met Lashley in a rubber match at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, the showdown ended in disqualification after Lesnar kicked The All Mighty, resulting in a low blow. After the match, The Beast planted the referee with a vicious F5 and then continued to demolish his opponent with successive F5s before leaving the ring.

On the Wrestling with Freddie podcast this week, the former writer recalled how Bobby had been fired from WWE a few months ago when he laid hands on a ref. He wondered why Brock wasn't getting the same treatment. Freddie, in fact, questioned why Adam Pearce hadn't already fired Brock Lesnar for manhandling an official at the premium live event.

"By the way, storyline-wise, when Bobby Lashley put his hands on an official, he got fired by you, Adam Pearce. Remember on Monday Night RAW? He was like, 'If you do it again, don't make me do this.' And the next week, he did it again and Adam Pearce goes, 'What are you doing, Bobby? You're fired!' Bobby got fired, so what's up? Why isn't Brock getting fired?" [From 19:05 - 19:30]

Another former manager feels WWE shouldn't have booked the match

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette also shared his thoughts on the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match at Elimination Chamber.

The veteran felt that WWE did not have a credible finish to the match planned, and that's why the encounter ended in disqualification. He argued that the company should have scrapped the encounter rather than doing a DQ finish.

Cornette also detailed that fans would be disappointed with how the match ended, and it would be hard to spark interest the next time creative was promoting a blockbuster match.

What did you think of the Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley trilogy of matches? Sound of in the comments section below.

