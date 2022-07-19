"I'll never forget it" - Why Chris Jericho's WWE return was so memorable for Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently explained why he will always remember a WWE moment involving Bray Wyatt and Chris Jericho.

WWE advertised the return of a “former world champion and cross-platform multimedia superstar” ahead of the June 30, 2014, episode of RAW. The Miz initially revealed himself to be the returning star before Jericho suddenly appeared. Moments later, The Wyatt Family unleashed an in-ring attack on Y2J.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” about RAW’s new TV-14 rating. Reflecting on the RAW product over the last eight years, he struggled to think of many segments that impressed him.

“The last thing that popped me is, I’ll never forget it, I think it was Miz and somebody, they had a lights out gimmick and Bray Wyatt returned,” Russo said. “But on top of that they did a lights out and Jericho returned on top of that. So, everybody was anticipating the Bray Wyatt thing. Nobody knew Jericho [was returning].” [4:48-5:16]

What happened after Bray Wyatt attacked Chris Jericho?

While WWE returns are often spoiled in advance, Chris Jericho’s comeback was a genuine surprise for fans. The nine-time Intercontinental Champion did not appear in WWE for the previous 11 months due to ventures outside of wrestling.

Three weeks after the RAW episode, Jericho defeated Bray Wyatt at Battleground 2014 in their first main roster singles match against each other. The Eater of Worlds exacted revenge the following month when he defeated his rival at SummerSlam 2014.

The 10-week rivalry ended on the September 8, 2014, episode of RAW when Wyatt recorded another win over Jericho in a steel cage match. The physical encounter is best remembered for the current AEW star leaping off the top of the cage.

