Reason why DDP did not complain about WWE "burying" WCW stars

DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) believes he could have risked his chances of being in the Hall of Fame if he complained about his WWE storylines.

The three-time WCW World Champion wanted to face The Rock after signing with WWE in 2001. Instead, he was immediately booked in a much-criticized stalker storyline with The Undertaker’s ex-wife, Sara.

Speaking on The Angle Podcast, DDP said WWE wanted to “bury” WCW during the ‘Invasion’ angle. While some former WCW stars had issues with their booking in WWE, DDP chose not to speak up about his storyline grievances:

“WWE wanted to bury WCW when we got there,” DDP said. “It was business. It wasn’t me personally. I took the brunt of it but I knew if I just shut my mouth, didn’t complain like so many other guys do on this show or that show, put down the company. Now that they [WWE] own that company [WCW], they’re gonna have to put me in that Hall of Fame at some point. You know, how can you not? No one’s ever had my story. No one. And when we [WCW] started kicking their a** is when my career blew up.”

DDP worked with superstars including The Undertaker, The Big Show, and Christian during his 12-month spell in WWE. Although he later returned to in-ring action, the former WCW star initially retired in 2002 and left WWE due to a neck injury.

DDP received his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2017

DDP spent 10 years in WCW between 1991 and 2001

WWE Hall of Fame inductees are usually informed about their inductions a couple of months before the ceremony. In DDP’s case, he was taken by surprise when Triple H phoned him five months before the 2017 ceremony to give him the good news.

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff inducted DDP into the WWE Hall of Fame. DDP said his long-time mentor, Dusty Rhodes, would have inducted him had he not passed away in 2015.

