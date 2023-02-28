"Why the f**k would you want that for your friend" - Twitter reacts to Bayley wanting former star to come back to WWE

WWE has seen a lot of stars go and come back in recent years. Occasionally, a major star leaves, which shocks audiences. That was the case when former SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks left the company. Her real-life friend Bayley is still optimistic that the Boss will eventually return.

Sasha Banks, alongside Naomi, walked out of WWE in May 2022. She recently made her debut for NJPW under her new moniker, Mercedes Mone, at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in January. Shortly after, she faced KAIRI in an IWGP Women's Championship match at Battle in the Valley and became the IWGP Women's Champion.

Bayley was in attendance during her friend's debut in Japan. She spoke to Ariel Helwani and expressed her optimism about seeing The Boss in the Stamford-based company again:

"I’ll never give up hope. I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back. I’ll say yes [if she would come back] because this is her home, this is her dream. I know this is her home and where her heart is, and by her heart I mean me, so she needs to come back to me cause I need her to be my travel partner. I’m gonna say that I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back." [1:49 - 2:23]

This led to fans on Twitter having mixed reactions to the Damage CTRL leader's quotes.

Mercedes Mone reportedly has two more shows with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Bayley feels Sasha Banks is where she is because of WWE

Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks has long been lauded for her love for professional wrestling and desire to prove herself outside the global wrestling juggernaut.

During the same interview, Bayley also discussed her former rival's debut and stated that she wouldn't be there without WWE.

"Everybody knows how much she loves this and how much wrestling means to her and how much WWE means to her. She wouldn’t be there without WWE so I think it meant a lot to here that I was there for her. I made it right back in time to California so I can fly out for the live events and it was so worth it," said Bayley. [From 0:57 to 01:42]

They were involved in numerous memorable segments and matches together. Their partnership was the highlight of the Thunderdome era. Perhaps we will get to see the two real-life friends together inside the ring once again.

