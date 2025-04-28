"Why go uphill?" - Triple H is trying to do the impossible, says WWE analyst, with legendary 10-time champion on RAW

WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently discussed a current storyline involving a legendary 10-time champion on Monday Night RAW. It is none other than Becky Lynch. The Man has won the RAW Women's Championship twice, the Women's World Championship five times, the NXT Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

Becky Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41 after a long hiatus. She replaced an injured Bayley and teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, on the RAW after 'Mania, Morgan and Rodriguez recaptured the titles in a rematch against The Man and Valkyria. Following this, a frustrated Lynch turned on her teammate, brutally assaulting the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.

During a recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts said the Triple H-led creative team was trying to do the impossible by turning Becky Lynch heel, as he believed fans would not boo Big Time Becks because they love her "aggressive" side.

"The only problem is that fans love an aggressive Becky Lynch, and the fans are cheering for Becky Lynch as she beats her [Lyra Valkyria] down, which I wasn't shocked by. Fans are happy that Becky Lynch is back, and fans like when Becky Lynch gets aggressive. I don't know whose idea it always is to turn Becky Lynch heel. When she came back as a heel last time, I said, 'Why? Why go uphill?' and returning as a heel again this time I'm saying, 'Why go uphill?'" he said.

Roberts added that although he liked the storyline, he believed the company should have experimented with making Lyra Valkyria a heel.

"It's almost like, 'Why don't you turn Lyra heel?' Right? See if Lyra does something differently cause I don't know that people are gonna boo Becky Lynch right now. I mean, they definitely didn't on Monday. And it'll be interesting to see where all this goes. I like the story, the story makes sense, right? That Becky came back to put Lyra Valkyria on the map, so she said, but in reality, she really wanted a championship." [1:09 - 2:09]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was a fan of Becky Lynch's heel turn

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long congratulated Becky Lynch on her return to the ring.

Long added that he is a fan of Lynch's work and liked how she turned heel on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41.

"Well, congratulations to Becky Lynch. She's always been a great competitor. I've watched her work in the ring. She does a great job in there. And then I like what they did. You know, they had the celebration and then the next night, they crashed the party. That's great. That's how you get good heat. So congratulations to them."

It remains to be seen what Becky Lynch has to say after her heel turn on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

