"Why is he so good?" - WWE Universe reacts to Dominik Mysterio beating Rhea Ripley

The WWE Universe seems to be infatuated with Dominik Mysterio after he defeated Rhea Ripley backstage recently.

"Dirty" Dom and Ripley have been inseparable since the former joined The Judgment Day last year. It's one of the best on-screen partnerships in WWE today, and it even shows in backstage videos shared by the company on social media.

In the video below, Dom and Ripley played a game backstage during WWE's tour of Germany back in late October. The first one to catch three coasters at the same time wins the game, with the reigning NXT North American Champion easily beating his "Mami."

The WWE Universe reacted to Dominik Mysterio's win over Rhea Ripley in the comments section. One fan was dumbfounded by how good Mysterio is at party games:

"Why is he so good at the dam random games?"

This fan found it hilarious that Mysterio said, "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" because of his love for chicken tenders:

This fan might have a crush on "Dirty" Dom:

Here are the rest of the reactions to Dominik Mysterio's win over Rhea Ripley:

Dominik Mysterio to face Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline

Wes Lee was supposed to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Deadline, but he suffered a legitimate back injury. Lee is set to undergo surgery and could miss eight to 12 months.

With Wes Lee out at NXT Deadline, "Dirty" Dom is now scheduled to defend his title against Dragon Lee. Dom's father and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio announced the match on Tuesday's episode of NXT.

Dominik is currently in his second reign as NXT North American Champion. He is one of the most hated superstars currently, but his improvement in the ring has been very impressive. NXT Deadline is set for Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

