Why Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels Clashed in WWE, According to Jim Ross

Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels faced each other in a memorable match at WWE SummerSlam 2005. Jim Ross, a commentator for the company at the time, recently disclosed details about the two men's real-life differences.

Hogan defeated Michaels in a 21-minute match that many fans still talk about today. The bout is best remembered for The Heartbreak Kid overselling his veteran opponent's offense. The NXT booker's performance drew a mixed response, with some believing he tried to make The Hulkster look bad.

On a SummerSlam 2005 edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross confirmed that the legendary stars' relationship was not always great:

"Mild at best. Shawn was the top dog in many people's estimation, including mine, because he had the ear of the boss. Vince [former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon] told me on many occasions that he looked at Shawn, and he saw himself as a young guy. Defiant, talented, so forth. They [Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels] didn't have a close relationship. They co-existed for the sake of a match." [47:25 – 48:02]

The finish to the controversial match saw Hogan kick out of a superkick before hitting a big boot and a leg drop to secure the win.

Jim Ross on Shawn Michaels' view of Hulk Hogan taking his spot

On July 24, Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. Shawn Michaels was one of many WWE stars who paid tribute to the wrestling icon.

Jim Ross reiterated that the SummerSlam 2005 opponents did not have a long-term grudge against each other. However, he believes Michaels had an issue with Hogan taking over as a top babyface.

"I don't wanna say they were enemies," Ross continued. "They weren't enemies. They were just indifferent to each other. And Shawn, like all wrestlers, was protecting his spot. Hogan coming in as this big babyface, getting over again, quite easily, just by listening to his music, it was a protective area for Shawn. He may not admit that. That's just my opinion. They had a performance for the ages." [48:10 – 48:44]

In the same episode, Ross provided a unique take on Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE departures.

