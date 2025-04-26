Why Jade Cargill and other female wrestlers always rehearse their matches, according to Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

There seems to be much criticism directed towards female wrestlers from some quarters, especially Jade Cargill, for putting too much time into rehearsing matches rather than calling spots on the fly. Jade joined WWE in late 2023, before which she was signed to AEW.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo asked Dutch Mantell why Jade Cargill looks like she's waiting for the next spot in most of her matches.

"They're hesitant because they don't want to be criticized. They want to be in position. That's so nobody can say, 'Oh, you're out of position.' I'm going to get in position. I'm going to wait on it, so they can say why I was in position for you. But they have a lot of things with the women still to do. And it's rehearsed, it's practiced," Mantell said.

He continued:

"But they are afraid of really making a mistake and having everybody, especially the online people, come down on them. That kills them. Because if you're going to be in the professional wrestling business, hey, you got to take your lumps. People say you're the s**ts, you got to say, 'Okay, I admit, I'm agreeing with you.' I will suggest because some people can't take that." [From 37:09 onwards]

Jade Cargill challenged Tiffany Stratton to an impromptu match on SmackDown this week. However, the match didn't reach a definitive conclusion as Naomi interfered to attack her former tag team partner.

