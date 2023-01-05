Why did John Cena angrily stare at the camera in this viral clip from SmackDown?

John Cena's death stare at the camera during his recent backstage interaction with several superstars has left many fans confused.

The Leader of Cenation and Jimmy Uso aren't exactly friends on-screen, as Cena is one of Roman Reigns' biggest rivals. Outside the ring, though, he is quite close to Uso.

A clip is currently going viral on Wrestling Twitter in which Cena can be seen hanging out backstage with The New Day. He then meets Jimmy Uso, and the two stars engage in a heartfelt embrace.

After Jimmy leaves the spot, Cena can be seen staring angrily at the camera. Why did he give a death stare to the camera?

The answer lies within John Cena's TikTok handle. The former WWE Champion occasionally posts short clips on his TikTok.

A running joke on his handle shows him angrily staring at the camera during the final moments of the clip. Cena was simply staring at the camera like he usually does in his videos.

Here's another clip from John Cena's TikTok account, in which he can be seen enjoying ice cream. As he is about to leave the spot, he notices the camera and stares at it angrily:

John Cena is far from done with pro wrestling

Although Cena is now a full-fledged Hollywood star, he hasn't forgotten his origins and still has respect for the pro wrestling business.

With WrestleMania 39 mere months away, rumors have been floating around regarding another possible Cena return at The Show of Shows.

If reports are to be believed, the 16-time world champion is slated to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 in a blockbuster match.

The Maverick recently texted Triple H, requesting to book a match between him and Cena at 'Mania. As per Paul, a match between the two stars would "break the internet."

Did you notice Cena's death stare at the camera in the viral clip? What are your thoughts on it?

