Why did John Cena leave WWE after SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns?

At SummerSlam 2021, John Cena failed to win the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

The multi-time WWE world champion was beaten by The Tribal Chief, who went on to retain his Universal Title once again. The win over John Cena remains one of the biggest victories of Roman Reigns' career so far and is also one of the best title defenses from his current reign as Universal Champion.

After the loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, John Cena decided to leave WWE once again. However, what is the reason behind Cena leaving the company?

The exact reason for John Cena's departure was never confirmed by the veteran WWE Superstar himself, it can be assumed that Cena has gone back to his career in Hollywood after wrapping up his recent schedule with WWE.

Before returning to WWE at Money in the Bank 2021 and confronting Roman Reigns, John Cena was busy with his career in Hollywood. Similarly, he has likely gone back to his filming commitments yet again.

John Cena @JohnCena It’s inspiring to see those who lean into unfortunate moments, find courage to digest the now, honestly reflect on their effort and choices, and bravely forge onward wiser and stronger. It’s inspiring to see those who lean into unfortunate moments, find courage to digest the now, honestly reflect on their effort and choices, and bravely forge onward wiser and stronger.

Cena also sent out a heartfelt tweet after he lost to The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2021. Taking to social media, he wrote that his journey has currently taken him away from WWE but he will see the WWE Universe again soon.

Here's what John Cena tweeted out after his SummerSlam 2021 loss to Roman Reigns:

John Cena @JohnCena Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon.

When could John Cena return to WWE once again?

As things stand, it remains to be seen when John Cena will return to WWE once again. A confirmed date for his next return is yet to be revealed, however, there is definitely a chance that Cena will return to WWE programming in 2022 once again.

A 16-time world champion, John Cena is still aiming to beat Ric Flair's record and finally win his 17th world title. He failed to do so this past summer by beating Roman Reigns but will definitely aim to win either the WWE or Universal Championship in the future once again.

