Why does John Cena post Stone Cold’s pictures on Instagram?

WWE veteran John Cena has made it clear that he dedicates Friday's to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin by posting several creative images of him on Instagram.

John Cena’s Instagram has always been a treat for the fans, mostly becuase of its unique creativity. Cena is mostly known for posting random images via his account and has posted a lot of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin pictures which has grabbed a lot of attention from his fanbase.

The images have not only caught the attention of people but everyone has been curious to know the reason behind it.

John Cena’s Instagram bio says, ‘These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation, Enjoy’.

Hence, his bio also somewhat goes on to explain why the former WWE Champion posts random images on his social media handle.

During a previous interview on The Ellen Show, John Cena finally answered fans by revealing and justifying his caption-less images of Stone Cold.

Cena started off by stating that after he joined WWE, he was made to open an Instagram handle and therefore, he thought of managing his account in his own unique way. (H/T: Story Pick)

“I was told by WWE that I had to have an Instagram account. And I’m already on Facebook and on Twitter and I’m pretty maxed out here. I don’t know if I can do something else. (They said) ‘No, you have to have it’. Pretty much they’re telling me they have to secure the name,” he told Ellen, adding, “I was like, ‘Okay if I have to do it I’m gonna do it my way’.” - John Cena stated.

When questioned about the 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin pictures, John Cena said that The Texas Rattlesnake is a WWE legend and Cena has made up his mind to dedicate all his Friday’s to him.

However, Austin's pictures on Cena's Instagram are always morphed into something or the other, and then gets posted on social media.

“For some reason on Friday I figured it should be ‘Stone Cold Friday’, but you will never see ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, it will be ‘Stone Cold’ something else.” - John Cena told Ellen.

John Cena's recent run with WWE came to a disappointing end as he failed to win the WWE Universal Championship

At this year's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, John Cena made his return to WWE programming and confronted the reigning Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

This led to a match between Cena and Reigns at this year's SummerSlam, one that Cena went on to lose in a back-and-forth battle between the two.

In doing so, Cena failed to win his 17th WWE World Championship and the WWE Universal Title is the one accomplishment that is still missing from his stacked resume.

After the loss to Reigns at SummerSlam, John Cena was assaulted by the returning Brock Lesnar after the show went off-air.

The leader of The Cenation eventually went on to confirm that he would be leaving WWE programming yet again.

