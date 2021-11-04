Why was Kalisto released from WWE?

Kalisto was released from his WWE contract in April of 2021, and in the process, his 8-year tenure with the company came to an end. He has been a part of WWE since 2013.

The former United States Champion was released by WWE reportedly due to creative differences. According to The Wrestling Observer, he rejected the plan WWE had for him, and the company broke up the Lucha House Party stable at his insistence.

In a previous interview with Lucha Libre Online, Kalisto said he would be open to returning to WWE if they called him. However, he claimed that he would focus on projects outside WWE.

"A lot of things changed, but that’s the business for you and I understand, but I felt good because I did everything I could and I had time to get away and appreciate everything I did and now I cannot wait to see what else I can achieve outside of WWE. I would like to come back if they call me, but I am hungry on trying new projects, including LuchaEats, a collaboration with Candela Labs who are a CVD Company, and Lucha-University. Like I was saying, all of that happened and I feel good and I want more, but it was rough goin,." said Kalisto. (H/T: Fightful)

Kalisto's run with WWE lasted from 2013-2021

In 2013, Kalisto signed with WWE and eventually went to NXT. In September 2014, Kalisto won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Sin Cara as part of The Lucha Dragons.

In February 2015, Kalisto was finally called up to the WWE main roster. Kalisto is a former two-time WWE United States Champion and one-time Cruiserweight Champion.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Kalisto made his AEW debut with Aero Star to challenge FTR for the AAA Tag Team titles. While the former duo failed to win, fans can expect to see Kalisto, now known as Samuray Del Sol, much more on Tony Khan's promotion.

