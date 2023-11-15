Why legendary 10-time champion had a "bad" start to his WWE career, according to Dave Meltzer

Wrestling veteran journalist Dave Meltzer recently revealed why a legendary 10-time WWE champion had a bad start to his career in the Stamford-based promotion. The name in question is the late, great Eddie Guerrero.

Guerrero joined WWE (then WWF) in 2000 and debuted on the January 31 episode of RAW is WAR. He made his name in the company by winning several titles including the WWE Championship, the European Championship, the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Tag Team Championships.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the late legend on his death anniversary.

The veteran journalist said that Eddie Guerrero's career did not start on a high note at the Stamford-based promotion as he suffered an injury in one of his very first matches, and this messed up a few plans,

"In WWE, when he first started out, one of his first matches there, he [injured his elbow] on the Frog Splash on Road Dogg and it messed up some plans, so he got started on a bad foot in a lot of ways." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meltzer further mentioned how things changed for the better when the Hall of Famer started feuding with Rey Mysterio.

"When him and Rey Mysterio feuded... the ratings for SmackDown [went up in certain markets], and there are people in WWE that had power and [Paul] Heyman was one of them at the time and that was the ammunition... to really go with him and put him in that category where he could be a top star." [H/T Wrestling INC]

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero

Rey Mysterio took to his Instagram on Eddie Guerrero's death anniversary to pay tribute to the late legend.

The Hall of Famer posted a video and wrote how incredible it would have been to see Guerrero by Dominik Mysterio's side in the present moment. He added that he loves and misses The Latino Heat every day.

"18 yrs ago today after your passing & will forever continue to love you, miss you and honor your memory. I have imagined so many times over & over how incredible it would be seeing you by Dominik’s side in present moment, but completely satisfied that he was by your side in 2005 before you left us, is a true blessing!! Love & Miss you WeeWeeto," Rey Mysterio wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Fans believe Dirty Dom is continuing the legacy left by Eddie Guerrero by paying tribute to the late legend during his matches.

